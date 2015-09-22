My husband loves ex Johnny Galecki: Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting

Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting said there is no awkwardness between her and her Johnny Galecki while shooting the hit TV comedy series, ‘Big Bang Theory’ and he is in fact one of actress’ best friends. (Source: AP/Reuters)

Actress Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting says husband Ryan is fond of her “The Big Bang Theory” co-star and former boyfriend Johnny Galecki.

Kaley, 29, said there is no awkwardness between her and her Johnny while shooting the hit TV comedy series and he is

in fact one of actress’ best friends, reported People magazine.

“We dated like five years ago, so I think everyone’s moved on. Johnny’s actually one of my best friends. It’s a situation that ended well, I understand sometimes it doesn’t. Ryan loves him, Johnny loves him. It’s been a long time, so it’s great. I got lucky. It could have been horrible.”

Kaley and the tennis player, 28, tied the knot in a fire-and-ice-themed wedding on December 31, 2013.

