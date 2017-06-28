MTV Splitsvilla X: Sunny Leone gets into role play with Rannvijay Singha, but there’s a twist. Watch video

Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha come back as hosts on MTV Splitsvilla season 10. Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha come back as hosts on MTV Splitsvilla season 10.

Sunny Leone has been adding spice to the last three seasons of MTV Spiltsvilla, and this time too, the actor has pulled-up her socks to raise temperatures not only on-screen but off-screen too. The actor will be co-hosting the show with Rannvijay Singha, who has been a constant on the show since the beginning. However, last year, Nikhil Chinappa took Rannvijay’s space as the latter was busy with his wife who was pregnant back then. But now, Rannvijay is back on the show’s tenth edition, which seems to be full of twists and turns.

The makers of the show have shared the first glimpse of the show, and we cannot keep calm about it. We can see Sunny is in character, searching for the right match. Soon she meets Rannvijay and finds him a perfect fit. However, there is someone else who is fighting for Sunny. So, does that mean that this time a girl would have two options? Well, the show’s promo has already made us excited.

Splitsvilla is a reality show for singles who are supposed to find their perfect match while competing for the title of king and queen of the show. Sunny and Rannvijay have been playing important roles in the show as they guide the contestants on their romantic relationships.

The show will start airing on televisions from July 23, every weekend. As far as movies ar concerned, Sunny will be sharing the screen space with Emraan Hashmi in his upcoming film, Baadshaho.

