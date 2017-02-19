MTV Love School Season 2 winners: Russian girl, Delhi boy win the show. See pics, videos

MTV Love School Season 2 winners, Pasha Doll and Khemraj Bhardwaj with their trophy. MTV Love School Season 2 winners, Pasha Doll and Khemraj Bhardwaj with their trophy.

MTV Love School Season 2 winners are announced. The winner of the show’s season 2 are the Delhi-based couple Pasha Doll and Khemraj Bhardwaj. On Saturday, this Russian girl and Delhi boy were announced as the winners. The show featured actors Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar, as the love gurus, helping 10 couples to resolve their issues and rekindle their relationship.

Khemraj and Pasha, winners of TV show MTV Love School Season 2, who had multiple problems when they began their journey in the show, went on to progress in their relationship and came out as winner.

While Pasha hails from Russia and is a DJ in Delhi, Khemraj works as a website designer. “It feels great to win ‘MTV Love School Season 2′. Khemraj and I started off with so many issues and now that all of them are resolved, I feel at peace,” Pasha said in a statement.

“The time we spent at ‘Love School’ made me realise that Khemraj is the one for me,” she added.

Commenting on his victory, Khemraj said: “All I can say is that I am at a happy place right now. Pasha is the calm at the centre of my storm. When we set out to be a part of ‘MTV Love School Season 2′, all we had in our mind was to work on our relationship. Coming from a different nationality, nobody had ever imagined that Pasha and I will win the show, but we did.”

