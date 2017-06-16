Mouni Roy wraps up Naagin 2, says she is happy sad. See photos

Mouni Royis happy sad as the secon season of her show Naagin wraps up. Mouni Royis happy sad as the secon season of her show Naagin wraps up.

It’s a wrap for the second season of Mouni Roy’s popular TV show, Naagin 2. And she along with Karanvir Bohra and Adaa Khan is both happy and sad about it. Happy, because the third season of the hit show will be happening for sure, and sad because for some time she will be away from her friends and the team of Naagin. On Friday, Mouni shared a Boomerang video with Karanvir and Adaa on her Instagram story where the three actors were first seen with sad faces and the other second they were happy with a glittering smile on their faces.

“Don and done with this season. Feeling sad. Happy sad!!!!!,” reads the caption of Mouni’s Insta story, in which she is seen having fun with Karanvir. Adaa Khan who plays the antagonist, Shesha, in the show also posted a cute video with her onscreen enemy but off-screen friend Mouni and wrote, “Same girls, same location, same show, different season, almost finale time , missed the sister bonding 💕 #miss #shivsha #sisterbonding #seasonfinale #naagin2 ❤️❤️ @imouniroy.” In the video, Mouni, in her child-like voice, calls out for Shesha and Shesha aka Adaa also joins her.

Mouni Roy with Adaa Khan and Karanvir Bohra on the last day shoot of Naagin 2, see photos

Naagin 2 will end with Shivangi (Mouni) taking her final revenge. But she might also die at the end of the season, setting the ground for the next season. The third season of the show will reportedly return around Christmas this year. Meanwhile, the show will be replaced by Ekta Kapoor’s Chandrakanta. It will be interesting to see whether the show which left the television audience hooked to their TV sets years ago will be able to match up to standards set by Naagin on the TRP charts or not.

