You cannot miss this ‘afreen’ dance video of Gold star Mouni Roy

‘Afreen Afreen’, originally sung by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, has various versions. And if this song is a favourite of yours too, after watching this dance video of none other than Mouni Roy, you are certainly going to fall in love with it all over again.

TV actor Mouni Roy, who was last seen in Naagin 2, shared the video with caption, “PRACTICE PRACTICE ❤️ Missingthisterribly.Com @upratik2390 😫😢😞! Soonly please!! 📹 graphy :- @pruthvijadeja.” She also wrote, “Pls excuse my newly learnt amateur dancing.”

We know that Mouni will soon make her Bollywood debut and has started shooting for the same too. The actor, who won hearts with her performance in television shows, is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with Akshay Kumar’s Gold.

Watch the dance video shared by Mouni Roy here:

Well, if this is amateur, we wonder what magic she can do with full practice.

Mouni is one such star who is super active on her social media accounts and time and again keeps us updated with all that she is doing. From her vacation clicks to her look before any event she becomes a part of, Mouni shares all with her fans.

Mouni also took to Instagram to share the news about her film Gold, and gave her fans all the reasons to celebrate. She then posted, “Here’s presenting the first poster of Gold. So very Happy to be a part of this dreamteam & here s wishing Akshay Sir the happiest most prosperous journey ahead. Love & regards🎈#AkshayTurnsGold”

