Mouni Roy slams those who doubted her success, joins the #LipstickRebellion movement. See photos

Ekta Kapoor is a trendsetter when it comes to promoting the films made under her production banner ALT Balaji. To begin with, it was she who made the #BeatPeBooty challenge viral, as she challenged her TV show’s leading ladies, Divyanka Tripathi of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Mouni Roy of Naagin to shake their booty with her. As the trio grooved to the song and nominated others, it simply went over the roof from there and many big actors took it up. Now, as another film from her production house, Lipstick Under My Burkha is nearing its theatrical release on July 28, the producer is once again garnering support from her television prodigies as they have joined the movement #LipstickRebellion and have posed with a lipstick, rightly placed as a middle finger.

On Wednesday, Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur started off the movement as they posted their pictures with a lipstick in their hands to make women stand together and fight the patriarchal thought process of the society. Now, joining them is Ekta herself, who posted a picture with the caption, “They said ‘daughters can’t take their father’s legacies forward I said TAKE THAT!#makeurowndestiny #lipstickrebellionbegins #lipstickrebellion #lipstickundermyburkha ! To my sassiest girls @srishtibehlarya @smritiiraniofficial @gulenaghmakhan.” Next came from her favourite, Mouni Roy who had another strong message for those who demotivated her in life. “They said “Don’t” bother trying, you may not make it. I’m glad I didn’t listen. #FightingTheDonts #LipstickRebellion #21stJuly @ektaravikapoor wishing tremendous success & sending lots of love ❤️!#lipstickundermyburkha,” she wrote as she joined the campaign.

Anita Hassananadani gave it back to those who decide that a girl must get married in an early age. She wrote, “They said ‘Women should marry in their 20’s and sit at home’ … I said “Take that”. #lipstickundermyburkha FYI can’t wait to see the film Ektu! ❤❤❤” There were other television actors who joined the bandwagon in supporting Ekta’s film.

For the uninitiated, Ekta also ran a #halfrelationships challenge where she asked her television industry friends to name their two half girlfriends and half boyfriends or any of their half relationships they have in their lives. Also, after naming their halves, they had to nominate other two people from the industry for the same.

