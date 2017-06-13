Mouni Roy photos: 50 best looking, hot and beautiful HQ and HD photos of Mouni Roy

Naagin actor Mouni Roy has an active Instagram profile and keeps sharing her hot and sensuous pictures. Naagin actor Mouni Roy has an active Instagram profile and keeps sharing her hot and sensuous pictures.

Mouni Roy is one of the most popular Indian television face known for her popular show Naagin. The 31 year old actor-model started her career in 2007 with producer Ekta Kapoor’s soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She played the role of Krishnatulsi in the show till 2008. Her other hugh rated TV show is Life OK’s mythological series Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev where she portrayed Sati. The show ran from 2011 to 2014. She appeared in supernatural series Naagin in the year 2015 while playing the role of Shivanya opposite Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan. This character gave her the most fame, apart from several awards and made her one of the most loved characters on TV. Mouni became so famous in the titular role that she also played the lead in the show’s sequel which.

Mouni is a trained Kathak dancer and has also participated in reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and also hosted the dance show So You Think You Can Dance. She has acted in over 15 shows. Mouni, who was seeing actor Gaurav Chopra few years back, has been rumoured to be dating her onscreen co-star from Mahadev – Mohit Raina, though the two have never accepted it in public.

The 31-year-old actor is one of the most active television names on social media too. Her Instagram account is afloat with her hot and stylish pictures. Yes, she surely knows how to raise the temperatures with her looks and talent. Whether it’s ethnic wear or stylish modern dress, Mouni keeps her wardrobe updated giving all the girls of her age, enough fashion goals. Be it her vacation clicks or sneak-peeks about on-set fun she has, she makes sure to keep her fans up to date about her life.

