Mouni Roy’s candid clicks with Naagin 2 co-star Karanvir Bohra’s daughters is too cute to ignore. See pics

Just a few days back we told you how Karanvir Bohra’s twin daughters have found a beautiful Bengali maasi in his Naagin 2 co-star Mouni Roy. And now it looks like the doting aunt loves to spoil the little ones to the core. Karanvir’s wife Teejay Sidhu landed in Mumbai with their two munchkins recently. And ever since their arrival, Karanvir is on cloud nine. He even had his daughters — Miko and Nonu — on the sets, when even Mouni took time off and played with them. Their happy moments were captured and shared by Teejay herself. And now Mouni has also posted some adorable clicks with the little ones.

Mouni, who keeps her fans up to date about everything new in her life, shared a lot of pics on Instagram under the caption, “My Aayu Miko Nonu I. And lots of yummy food :) Also Miko had her first mango🍋🕺 @aamnasharifofficial @bombaysunshine @karanvirbohra.” From the looks of the pics, it seems Mouni paid a visit to Karanvir’s house and had some real fun playing with Miko and Nonu. In one of the clicks we can even see television actor Aamna Sharif, famously known for her hit show Kahiin to Hoga opposite TV heartthrob Rajeev Khandelwal.

Check out the pictures shared by actor Mouni Roy here.

Mouni has quite many friends in the industry, and her Instagram page is a proof of all the fun moments she spends with them. Actors like Sriti Jha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aashka Goradia and Arjun Bijlani, among others, are regularly seen in several of Mouni’s clicks.

Mouni is currently seen playing the character of Shivangi in Naagin 2, co-starring Karanvir. The show’s first season had Mouni opposite Arjun Bijlani.

