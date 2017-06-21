Mouni Roy is enjoying ‘cuddling weather’ during Chicago holiday. This Naagin actor is such a poser, see photos

Mouni Roy is super active on her Instagram and her posts are just giving us vacation goals! Mouni Roy is super active on her Instagram and her posts are just giving us vacation goals!

Mouni Roy knows how to keep her fans updated about her life and career. We know that after wrapping up the shoot of Naagin 2, Mouni Roy has taken time off and flown to Chicago. The actor is super active on her Instagram and her posts are just giving us vacation goals!

There is a gap of four months before Mouni returns with Naagin 3 as the avenging snake woman. And she seems to be making the most of it. She is posing, spending some girl time with her friends, and of course, posting it all on the social media platform.

Mouni Roy’s latest post just proves once again that what a fabulous poser she is. She shared two images of hers with the caption, “This cuddling weather, the saved kisses, standing on her rooftop; imaged in my mind etc etc ..”

It was just a day before that we saw some fun pictures from her holiday in Illinois with the caption, “We need a band & some dancing in the middle of the roads here💋🕺!! #sisters #sonakitnasauna🔥😂🤣 #toomuchjoywithemidiots #muuaah @anishavarma @amolamiadolcevita @sonakshi_malik 🤣 @cchuich.”

See Mouni Roy’s latest vacation photos here:

See a few more photos of Naagin 2 actor Mouni Roy:

Mouni Roy’s gang of girls looked fresh and happy in the pictures. It seems that Mouni is having the time of her life and the only thing left is dancing in the middle of the road with her girl gang.

She was also recently spotted enjoying the bliss of ‘doing nothing’ with some early morning shots on her Instagram in which she was sporting a red mane. Mouni, Karanvir Bohra, Adaa Khan along with the other members of the Naagin team had shot the last episode a few days back and Mouni shared all the details on her Instagram.

Naagin 2 will end with Shivangi (Mouni) taking her final revenge. But she might also die at the end of the season, setting the ground for the next season. The third season of the show will reportedly return around Christmas this year. This is the best time in which Mouni can enjoy her vacations and chill, and she is just doing it right!

