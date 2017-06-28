Mouni Roy’s lake-side bikini picture is sending the temperature soaring, see her vacation photo

We know that the Naagin 2 actor Mouni Roy is having an awesome time holidaying in the US and we thank her for keeping us updated with all that she is doing. We know that the Naagin 2 actor Mouni Roy is having an awesome time holidaying in the US and we thank her for keeping us updated with all that she is doing.

Mouni Roy is busy ‘humming the heart jazz…’ at the Chicago Lake Michigan and the image she shared can making her fans miss a heartbeat for sure! We know that the Naagin 2 actor is having an awesome time holidaying in the US and we thank her for keeping us updated with all that she is doing. In these vacation pictures of Mouni, we saw her in an avatar completely unlike what we have seen in her on-screen drama Naagin. The recent picture shared, where she is flaunting her back in a blue bikini, is simply stunning.

From a long high-slit checkered skirt on a beach to her off-shoulder dress as she explored the streets of Boston, and now this blue bikini picture, well all these pictures do prove that Mouni is having a spectacular time.

After wrapping up the shoot of Naagin 2, actor Mouni Roy left for Chicago to enjoy some ‘me time’. The sizzling hot Naagin of television has been sharing her several pictures from the picturesque locales of Chicago and all these can make one plan a vacation for sure!

She recently shared a series of pictures and the captions of it reads, “I have made a decision to walk under my favourite ceiling (sky) breathe the best incense (fresh air) glow in the best high lights (sun) & be the belle of the ball (earth) 💋 ~ the writer in me (please bloom)”

See Mouni Roy’s lake-side bikini picture here:

Also see Mouni Roy’s other latest photos from the vacation:

Post this vacation, Mouni will get busy with her upcoming projects Naagin 3 and Akshay Kumar’s film Gold. Oh, we just cannot wait to see how her Bollywood debut will be like.

