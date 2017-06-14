Mouni Roy is ‘Naagin nanny’ to Karanvir Bohra’s twins, see photos

Mouni Roy is trying to put Karanvir Bohra’s daughter to sleep. Mouni Roy is trying to put Karanvir Bohra’s daughter to sleep.

Karanvir Bohra is in a win-win situation as he has found a nanny for his daughters in his Naagin co-actor Mouni Roy. So, now he no longer has to stay away from his bundles of joy while he is working. Also, the mother of the twin daughters, Teejay Sidhu can stay back at home and relax. Why not? When you have a beautiful nanny like Mouni Roy who loves your daughters like her own, you need not worry much about your munchkins. Well, we even remember the video where one of Karanvir’s daughters refused to leave Mouni and go to her father.

Karanvir shared a picture of one of his daughters, Nonu, peacefully resting her head on Mouni’s shoulder while Mouni tries to put her to sleep. “That is how my Naagin nanny @imouniroy puts #Nonu to sleep in between shots. They both are like #handinglove,” wrote Karanvir along with the picture. Earlier, too Teejay has shared Nonu and Miko’s pictures with their Bengali Maasi Maa, Mouni and the Naagin actor completely enjoys the company of the adorable baby girls.

That is how my Naagin nanny @imouniroy puts #Nonu to sleep in between shots

They both are like #handinglove pic.twitter.com/FplnkhL8Cp — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) June 13, 2017

In another picture, which Teejay posted on her Twitter handle, we see Karanvir making his daughter laugh as he tickles her on her tummy. Captioning the photo, Teejay wrote, “My dad says I laugh at anything.I do. I find lots of things funny.I think grown-ups just forget how to laugh after they get older.’ #bella.”

‘My dad says I laugh at anything.I do. I find lots of things funny.I think grown-ups just forget how to laugh after they get older.’ #bella pic.twitter.com/LS7p1ppQZL — Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) June 14, 2017

The two happy baby girls have become a favourite of the entire small screen industry already. Apart from Mouni, we have seen them posing with TV’s leading ladies Divyanka Tripathi, Surbhi Jyoti and Shweta Tiwari.

