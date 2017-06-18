Mouni Roy is enjoying ‘doing nothing’ after wrapping up Naagin 2. Don’t miss her red-hair, see photos

Mouni Roy is painting the town red after finishing the shoot of Naagin 2 few days back. See Mouni Roy’s latest photos here, post her makeover. Mouni Roy is painting the town red after finishing the shoot of Naagin 2 few days back. See Mouni Roy’s latest photos here, post her makeover.

We told you it’s a wrap for the second season of popular TV show, Naagin 2, and its lead actor Mouni Roy was ‘happy sad’ about it. Now, after bidding adieu to her onscreen character of Shivangi after eight long months, it seems Mouni is up for a makeover. Mouni has gone red-head that is visible in her latest pictures. Her early morning shots where she is lying on her bed only remind us how camera friendly Mouni is. She is a poser for sure and also seems to have a good in-house photographer friend. Though we wonder who he is, her pics have her flaunting her red hair.

Mouni Roy shared an image with the caption, “The sweetness of doing nothing ❤️ #redhead.” We see her in her bed, wearing all white and her red hair is just getting highlighted. She also shared another picture, with the caption, “He thought he was a really cool photographer so he clicked another one with my face in it !! #redheadlove.”

It seems Mouni Roy is painting the town red after finishing the shoot of Naagin 2 few days back. See Mouni Roy’s latest photos here, post her makeover:

She shared her show’s wrap-up pictures, along with Karanvir Bohra and Adaa Khan where she expressed that she is both happy and sad about it, happy, because the third season of the hit show will be happening for sure, and sad because for some time she will be away from her friends and the team of Naagin.

There is a gap of four months before she returns with Naagin 3 as the avenging snake woman. So this is the best time Mouni has to enjoy her ‘doing nothing’ phase. She was also seen performing a special act for Salman Khan at the Super Night with Tubelight show on Sony TV. There are rumours that she might be doing Dabangg 3 as well.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd