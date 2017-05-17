Mouni Roy is asked to name her half boyfriend, she says Shiv. Is she hinting at Mohit Raina?

In an Instagram video, Mouni Roy reveals that her half boyfriends are Shiv and Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy. Mohit Raina played Shiv in Devon Ke De Mahadev. In an Instagram video, Mouni Roy reveals that her half boyfriends are Shiv and Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy. Mohit Raina played Shiv in Devon Ke De Mahadev.

With just two days left for the release of Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Half Girlfriend, producer of the film Ekta Kapoor is promoting her production in her own unique way. Ekta has challenged her friends and colleagues from the television industry to name their two half girlfriends and half boyfriends or any of their half relationships they have in their lives. Also, after naming their halves, they have to nominate other two people from the industry for the same.

The game starts with Ekta Kapoor nominating her two half soulmates, Anita Hassanandani and Krystal D’souza, and asking them to take the trail ahead by nominating two others. In her Instagram video, Ekta Kapoor says, “Not every relationship in life is fulfilling but there are some relationships which despite being incomplete gives immense happiness.”

Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy, Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani, Ritwik Dhanjani, Karan Tacker and many other television actors have taken the challenge. Among the many videos that surfaced on the internet, it was Mouni Roy’s half boyfriends who caught our attention. In the video posted by Mouni, she reveals that her half boyfriends are Shiv and Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy. Confused? Well, both the men are fictional characters from the novels, Immortals of Meluha and Pride and Prejudice respectively. For the unversed, Mouni was once rumoured to be dating her Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev co-actor Mohit Raina where he played Shiv in the mythological series.

Check out the television actors taking up Ekta Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend challenge

Divyanka Tripathi was nominated by her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-stars Ally Goni, little Ruhaanika, and Nach Baliye 8 anchor Karan Tacker. She, in turn, nominated the judge of the show, Terrence Lewis, to take the trail further.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Half Girlfriend is based on the novel by Chetan Bhagat of the same name and is slated to release on May 19.

