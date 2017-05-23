Mouni Roy has won over Karanvir Bohra’s daughter. This adorable video of Naagin 2 pair is the proof

Karanvir Bohra’s daughter refuses to leave Mouni Roy. Karanvir Bohra’s daughter refuses to leave Mouni Roy.

You might know Mouni Roy as a good actor and an amazing dancer. But what you might not know is that she is a superb aunt. Not a very long back when we came across Naagin actor’s candid clicks with co-actor Karanvir Bohra’s twin daughters, we could not take our eyes off from the munchkins and of course the very pretty Mouni. Now once again we cannot stop gushing over Mouni’s maashi love for Karanvir’s daughters — Miko and Nonu — who love their aunt more than they love their daddy and maashi Mouni calls them hers.

Recently, Mouni posted a video on Instagram where she is holding Nonu (one of Karanvir’s daughters) and Karanvir is trying to persuade his little one to come to him. But the little kid is too comfortable in Mouni’s arms that she refuses to leave her. Not only this, she is even ready to go with Mouni to her house. Sharing the video which has been shot by Karanvir’s wife, Teejay Sidhu, Mouni wrote, “Sorry KV @karanvirbohra Thank youuu @bombaysunshine coz both of em are mine ❤️! And on that note taa good night 🙋🏻 xx #MyMiko #MyNonu.”

Mouni is too much in love with the kids that she leaves no chance to spend time with them whenever Karanvir brings them on the sets of Naagin 2. She even tries her best to teach Bengali rhymes to them. Their happy moments together have been often shared by mommy Teejay on her social media account.

Karanvir who plays ‘Rocky’ Akhilesh Raheja in Naagin 2 was blessed with the twins in October 2016 and he shared the happy news on his social media account. Later, the actor was on cloud nine when wife Teejay and his bundles of joy landed in Mumbai. Since then the actor tries to steal moments from his hectic schedule to spend time with his family.

