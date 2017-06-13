Mouni Roy famous roles, date of birth, age, Facebook page, Instagram page, Twitter page and family

From playing Krishnatulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Shivangi in Naagin, Mouni Roy has come a long way. From playing Krishnatulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Shivangi in Naagin, Mouni Roy has come a long way.

Mouni Roy was born on 28 September 1985 in Cooch Behar in West Bengal. Her father’s name is Anil Roy, mother’s name is Mukti Roy. She also has a brother named Mukhar Roy. Mouni did her graduation from Delhi University and Masters from Jamia Millia University. Th 31-year-old was still doing her Masters when she bagged a role in Ekta Kapoor’s epic soap opera, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She left her studies and made her big television debut in 2007 playing Krishnatulsi, the adopted daughter of lead actor Tulsi, portrayed by then actor Smriti Irani. She was paired opposite Pulkit Samrat. After being a part of the show for one year, Mouni went on to participate in the first season of Zara Nachke Dikha along with Karishma Tanna and Jennifer Winget, which she even won. Mouni was soon seen as Shivani in TV show Kasturi.

Mouni was dating actor Gaurav Chopra and the two became participants in 2009 show Pati Patni Aur Woh. In 2010, Mouni appeared in two shows namely Do Saheliyaan and season 3 of Shhh… Phir Koi Hai. Miuni soon grabbed her next big role as Sati in the hit mythological show Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, co-starring Mohit Raina. In 2014, she participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and finished fourth. She won hearts for her impeccable dance, considering she is already trained in Kathak.

2015 was a big year for Mouni as she bagged her blockbuster TV show Naagin. The supernatural drama had her playing the double role of Shivanya and Shivangi in its two seasons. She continues to be a part of the show, which is the highest rated one on Indian television right now. Mouni also hosted the show So You Think You Can Dance along with Rithvik Dhanjani. Mouni also made guest appearances on Bigg Boss season 8-10, which is hosted by Salman Khan.

Mouni is currently rumoured to be in a relationship with Mohit Raina, though neither of the two have confirmed it as yet.

Name : Mouni Roy

Father: Anil Roy

Mother: Mukti Roy

Brother: Mukhar Roy:

Age: 31

Famous roles: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (Krishnatulsi), Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev (Sati) and Shivanya/Shivangi (Naagin season 1-2).

