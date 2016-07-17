Mouni Roy excited and nervous about TV show Naagin 2

Mouni Roy is excited about Naagin season 2 Mouni Roy is excited about Naagin season 2

TV actress Mouni Roy is excited as well as nervous about her show Naagin 2. The first installment Naagin, a drama television series, had Arjun Bijlani, Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Sudha Chandran in lead roles.

Naagin 2 is coming in September. I am very excited and nervous about it. I might or might not do anything in between (referring to other TV shows), Mouni said in a statement here.

Naagin premiered in November 2015 and ended in June this year. Since its inception, Naagin was one of the highest rated shows on Indian television. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, the show was aired on Colors channel.

Mouni has been the host of dance reality show So You Think You Can Dance that is aired on &TV channel. I am most passionate about dancing. It’s (dancing) something that makes me happy. I would be a very sad person if I didn’t have dance in my life. Even if I am sad, if you take me to a rehearsal hall, I will automatically become happy, she said.

The show, which is in its grand finale leg, is hosted by Madhuri Dixit, Terence Lewis and Bosco Martis. We have the most brilliant panel of judges, they complement each other so well. All three are very different from each other, yet they come together so well. They have a difference of opinion also but at the same time there is a certain chemistry which keeps them together, Mouni said.

The Naagin actress has expressed her desire to host the second season of So You Think You Can Dance. I would love to be a part of So You Think You Can Dance season 2 if it comes because now I feel possessive about it. Because I have done it once I don’t want anyone else to do it. So, I would like to do that.

But in the case of another show, I am not really sure about it, she said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App