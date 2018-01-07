Mouni Roy bids adieu to Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin with an emotional throwback post; watch video

Mouni Roy thanked Ekta Kapoor for giving her Naagin series. Mouni Roy thanked Ekta Kapoor for giving her Naagin series.

Television actor Mouni Roy has bid adieu to Ekta Kapoor produced TV series Naagin, which made her a household name and brought her immense popularity among the television viewers. Now that the actor is all set to begin a new journey in the movies, she posted an emotional note giving a throwback to her characters from the series. Thanking Ekta Kapoor for such an opportunity, Mouni also wished the new team all the very best.

She posted a few videos on her Instagram account and wrote, “I have been holding onto this emotion for quite sometime now. But its time to let go of something that hold a very large part of my heart. The show that gave me everything; Shivanya & Shivangi , embodying em was a privilege I was given by my @ektaravikapoor . Thank you maam , i shall always be thankful and they ll always be a part of me. My little land of make belief ~ Naagin 1 & 2. Anyone who knows me knows how attached i am with what i love. So without much ado i bid adieu. Waiting eagerly for the next season telecast & wishing the new team all my love & luck.

P.S this one s gonna be epic too. #NaaginForever❤️”

To this Ekta Kapoor replied, “There will only be one Naagin for us and that’s You! All good things come to an end … and bigger things await you; some of which I’m writing with my heart and soul (Mehrunissa). You made Naagin ‘INDIA’S most watched show in the last 5years’, now other feats await you. Love you.❤”

Check out the post here:

Ekta Kapoor’s much talked about series Naagin will soon churn out its third installment. The new season that promises to be more exciting and dramatic, has found its new faces. Qubool Hai fame Surbhi Jyoti will don the role of the protagonist while Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Anita Hassanadani will play the antagonist.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd