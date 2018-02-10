Mouni Roy: 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 is Mohit’s finest work after Mahadev

Mouni Roy is excited for Mohit Raina’s new show 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897. Mouni Roy is excited for Mohit Raina’s new show 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897.

Mouni Roy made her debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi back in 2007. After bagging shows like Mahadev, Naagin and Naagin 2, the actor, today, is one of the most popular actors in the television industry. The recognition and talent has also opened the gates of Bollywood for her as she is set to make her big screen debut with Akshay Kumar in Gold. She also plays a pivotal role in Karan Johar’s Brahmastra, to be directed by Ayan Mukerji. Mouni was recently seen supporting good friend and rumoured beau Mohit Raina at the screening of his upcoming show 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897. Indianexpress.com caught up with Mouni on the sidelines for an exclusive chat revolving around Mohit, her Bollywood outing and Naagin 3.

Talking about Mohit and his performance in the first episode of the magnum opus series, Mouni shared, “I watched some part of it and absolutely loved it. I think this is Mohit’s finest work after Mahadev. It is also a very well-made show. The best part is that you just cannot make out the VFX part. It’s done so beautifully and looks so real.”

She further added, “Also I am really excited about this show since after a very long time, we have a patriotic show on television. All these while we have had social drama, mythological, historical and even fantasy based like Naagin but nothing on national love. Thus, I am sure this will definitely make a mark.”

As she mentioned patriotism, we asked her about her upcoming debut Bollywood film Gold, where she stars with Akshay Kumar. The teaser of the same was released recently, where we did manage to see a glimpse of Mouni. “I am very excited about the project and can’t wait for it. I am also very nervous as I haven’t seen the work I have done. We are also yet to dub for the same. I can’t reveal anything about it, apart from the fact that I play a Bengali woman. I don’t even want to reveal anything as I want people to go and watch the film to know everything,” Mouni added with a smile.

While the Naagin star remained mum about her Bollywood outing, she did confirm that she will be playing the antagonist in Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra.

Now, with Mohit playing the lead, and the show being helmed by her friends Abhimanyu and Roopali Singh (Contiloe), we asked the actor if she missed being part of Sarfarosh. “No ya, I was really busy working so didn’t miss it. But this is like a home project as Roopali is like a sister, and so it’s a double celebration for me.”

We further mentioned about her recent pictures with Adaa Khan that appeared on social media, giving smoke to rumours that they were shooting for Naagin 3 promo. Shutting down the buzz, Mouni quipped, “It was for a show. Something classical that was in regard to a Chennai project. It’s strange that every time me and Adaa shoot something together, people assume and presume it’s for Naagin.” Talking about the cast of Naagin 3, she further quipped, “I will definitely miss being a part of it but the team is a wonderful one and I am sure they will give a hit season.”

And as we hinted towards her association with Mohit and the speculations revolving around their relationship, Mouni, with a smile, said, “I like to keep my personal life personal.”

While Mohit’s 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 will launch on February 12 on Discovery Jeet, Mouni’s big screen debut Gold will release on August 15 this year.

