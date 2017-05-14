Mother’s Day: TV actors talk about their favourite Bollywood mothers

From Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Helly Shah, here’s what television actors said about their favourite on screen mothers. From Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Helly Shah, here’s what television actors said about their favourite on screen mothers.

Since Deewar to Baahubali: The Conclusion, mothers have played a vital role in Bollywood. One cannot imagine a film without the dramatic dialogues like, “Mere paas Maa hai”, “Maa ke khane mein jo swaad hai, woh aur kahi nahi”, “Agar Maa ka doodh piya hai toh saamne aa!” and “Maa ka dhyaan rakhna.” The presence of a mother in a film adds a lot of realism and flavour to a film.

Here’s what a few television actors shared about their favourite on-screen Bollywood mothers:

Tejaswi Prakash

Jaya Bachchan is one of the most talented actors of Indian cinema and in portraying a role of a mother she has left others behind. She played an unforgettable role of Shah Rukh Khan’s mother in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. She was seen full of care and love, proving that mothers are mothers when they have their children around them. She was a epitome of motherhood.

Niti Taylor

I remember Farida Jalal in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. When it comes to Faridaji, you can only imagine a sweet mother who is only concerned about the well-being of her children. She mostly essayed the typical mother in every other movie or television series but she was unbeatable and most loved mother hands down.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Kirron Kher is one of the most beautiful actors and an amazing person at heart. She has played glamorous and fashionable mother in Bollywood movies. She is beautiful and fits perfectly in the shoes of glamorous mothers of today’s generation. Her best performances are Devdas, Veer Zara, Om Shanti Om and Dostana.

Helly Shah

Kajol is among one the most beautiful and talented actors till date. She has played mother’s roles in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Fanaa, My Name Is Khan and many more. She has performed it so naturally and brilliantly. Remember in K3G she was so conscious about getting her kid educated about Indian culture. Even she played mom to 3 kids in We Are Family and in that too she looked pretty.

Yuvika Chaudhary

Dream Girl Hema Malini one of the super duper actors, who has won hearts with her talent. She played the perfect mother in recent movies. Every kid is addicted to their mother’s voice. Even she keeps the talent to attract the young generations with her voice. Baabul, Baghban, Veer-Zaara are her best movies as for playing the role of mother.

Mahika Sharma

I am big fan of Sridevi, the way she acts. She is a talent house. She played super mother in the film Army , where she took care of her son in difficult times. Years back she set an example of today’s mom with English Vinglish. Soon she will be seen in MOM which will be another hit for sure.

Tanya Sharma

Dimple Kapadia is one of the most beautiful and gorgeous leading ladies in Bollywood movies; she played the mother full of care and fun. She makes her talent flow for all. I loved her role in movies like Pyaar Mein Twist, Welcome Back and Cocktail and many more and looks just perfect in the role.

Roop Durgapal

Reema Lagoo can be seen in mostly each super hit movies of Rajshri production. She played a graceful and loving mother to Salman Khan, Govinda, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgan, Sanjay Dutt and many more superstars. I loved her most in Maine Pyaar Kiya, the way she understood and helped her son to get back her love. She can portray any kind of role be it comic, grey or cute.

Amrapali Gupta

Ratna Pathak Shah is one of the beautiful actors in Indian cinema and television. She knows well to express from her eyes and her acting skills is unbeatable. She is loaded with fun all the time. She played a modern age mom perfectly. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and Khoobsurat are one of the best examples in which she played the mother to Imran Khan and Fawad Khan respectively.

