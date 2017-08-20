More trouble for Game of Thrones season 7, hackers warn that finale may be leaked

Over the last few weeks, HBO has been repeatedly assaulted by hacker groups. Over the last few weeks, HBO has been repeatedly assaulted by hacker groups.

The American premium cable network HBO’s troubles just don’t seem to end. The reputed network has been assaulted repeatedly by sundry hacker groups in the last few weeks. Multiple hackers have targeted Home Box Office by leaking the episodes of their various shows, prime among them Game of Thrones season 7, demanded ransom amounts in several million dollars and hacked their social media accounts. Now, one of the hacker groups, which calls itself ‘Mr Smith’ has approached digital media website, Mashable, and given them information that could get HBO in more trouble than it already is in.

HBO has been dealing with anonymous hackers who claim to have stolen 1.5 terabytes of data – including emails, show scripts and unaired episodes of hit series such as Game of Thrones, Ballers and Room 104 — from the company’s servers and have threatened to release it if their ransom demands are not met. Apart from Game of Thrones, episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm upcoming season, as well as script summaries of Game of Thrones and one executive’s emails had also been leaked by the hackers.

Previously also the network’s social media accounts were hacked on Wednesday by another hacking group ‘OurMine’. ‘Mr Smith’ has given Mashable the credentials to access for nearly every HBO social media account. They also said they have access to the finale of the seventh season of the flagship TV show of HBO: Game of Thrones.

The penultimate episode of the fantasy drama has already leaked and distributed on torrent sites. The group ‘Mr Smith’ also sent Mashable screenshots of the official pages on which “HB-OLD is Dying….” was written.

