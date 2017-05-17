Monica Bedi returning to small screen in a negative role with Life Ok’s show Masoom

Monica Bedi returns to television with Life Ok’s new drama, Masoom. Monica Bedi returns to television with Life Ok’s new drama, Masoom.

Television is known for giving a new direction to the fading careers of many artistes, and actor Monica Bedi is among those lucky ones. Forgotten by Bollywood long ago, Monica made her small screen acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s TV production, Saraswatichandra, and as the main antagonist, Guman, viewers loved hating her. She is yet again ready to antagonise viewers while playing a negative role on Life Ok’s drama Masoom.

The actor had been in talks with the makers of the show from some time now, and the latest update is that she has signed the deal. The shooting is yet to begin. Masoom also stars Avinash Sachdev, Manish Goel, Ricky Patel and Amrita Mukherje. “It should go on air in June first or second week. It revolves around the theme of reincarnation,” a source from the channel told indianexpress.com.

Monica last appeared in a supporting role on Zee TV’s lesser known show, Bandhan. The show did nothing for her career. But Masoom is expected to be her big outing after Saraswatichandra, which also starred Jennifer Winget and Gautam Rode.

Monica’s acting debut on TV was just four years ago, but her association with the small screen began much before. She first appeared on celebrity reality show Bigg Boss season two, where she hogged the limelight due to her closeness to Rahul Mahajan. She later participated on dance show Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa season three. She was also seen on NDTV Imagine’s Dil Jeet Legi Dil Se, where eight female actors had to stay with families in a village, work with them, and prove that they were much beyond the glitter and glamour.

