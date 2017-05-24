Mona Singh: Wish we could have progressive shows like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, Tara back on TV

Mona Singh was last seen in Pyar Ko Ho Jane Do and horror series Kavach… Kaali Shaktiyon Se. Mona Singh was last seen in Pyar Ko Ho Jane Do and horror series Kavach… Kaali Shaktiyon Se.

It’s been over a decade that Mona Singh was last seen as the bespectacled, innocent and spirited Jassi on Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, and despite doing several daily soaps after that, people haven’t accepted her beyond that cult role. The actor, perhaps, doesn’t mind it because she, herself, admits that there’s hardly been content on small screen that can match the quality of her debut show.

Her last few outings — romantic drama Pyar Ko Ho Jane Do and horror series Kavach… Kaali Shaktiyon Se failed to generate interest among the audience, and Mona is not currently looking at doing fiction on the small screen.

Talking to indianexpress.com, the actor rues, “It is so sad. I don’t watch television anymore. We grew up watching Tara, which was so progressive. Then we came up with Jassi. That was also progressive and inspiring. Such shows should come back. I miss those kind of shows. I did Pyar Ko Ho Jane Do. It had a different concept, but such shows don’t work anymore.

Mona, however, is relieved that she has the digital platform to fall back on. The actor has two web series coming up and is happy that there’s a medium, which she and other TV actors can exploit.

Mona Singh says she misses shows like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin and Tara on television. Mona Singh says she misses shows like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin and Tara on television.

“I am not doing fiction on TV but I am doing a web series. I have already shot for one about which I can’t talk much. It will release in July and then after this show I am doing another web series. Both are so different from one another. It is fabulous. Web series is progressive content. It is nothing that you can bring on TV, which is why most of the actors are inclined towards web series. You can do what you want to. It is more satisfying.”

Also read | As Kapil Sharma’s show faces low ratings, it’s not Sunil Grover but arch-rival Krushna Abhishek who is his new threat

But what she does enjoy doing on the small screen are reality shows. She is co-hosting Colors’ India Banega Manch with actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, and is loving every moment of it. “There’s one life. I want to do everything. I think one should explore everything,” she says.

The show works on the concept where contestants have to entertain live audience at various famous spots in Mumbai. Besides the energy of the performers, it is also the opportunity of collaborating with Krushna that has made India Banega Manch a memorable experience for Mona. “We are a good team. We keep laughing. He is so talented that it takes pressure off me. There’s never a moment where we are competing with each other. In fact, we support each other. We have worked together earlier so there’s an immense amount of comfort between us.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd