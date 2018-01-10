Mohit Raina on his relationship with Mouni Roy: She is only a very close friend

Mohit Raina blatantly denied dating Mouni Roy and shared that she is only a very special friend to him. Mohit Raina blatantly denied dating Mouni Roy and shared that she is only a very special friend to him.

Mohit Raina is a name to reckon with in the television industry. Drop dead handsome and extremely talented, the Jammu guy is back in business after grabbing the lead role of Havildar Ishar Singh in 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897. The historical army based show is slated to launch on February 12, on the new channel Discovery Jeet. Before we could talk about the show, indianexpress.com decided to grill Mohit on his relationship with rumoured girlfriend Mouni Roy. The actors who met during the shooting of Mahadev are supposedly going strong and there was also a buzz about the two tying the knot. Slamming all such talks, Mohit blatantly denied dating Mouni and shared that she is only a very special friend to him.

Stating that they were never in a relationship, Mohit shared, “I have always maintained that my personal and professional life is completely apart. As for Mouni, it is only the assumptions of people that we are dating. I have a lot of friends but not all are from the industry and you can say that the only close celeb friend I have is her. So whenever we are spotted together or we post pictures of each other, everyone assumes that there’s something more but aisa kuch bhi nahi hai (there’s nothing between us). Mouni was a co-star who became a very close friend and continues to be so.”

See Mohit Raina’s look for his new TV show 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897

When asked how would be label his relationship with her, the actor shared, “We genuinely have a very strong friendship and utmost respect for each other. We are similar people with similar stories. Mouni and I, both are from non-filmy families and come from really small towns. She has her father’s blessing on her, who is no more and so is the case with me. We also have been working hard and achieving on our own. There’s a lot of factors that have brought us in a different place where we have immense mutual respect towards each other. As for me, I really have a lot of pride for what she is doing in her career and winning laurels for herself. Also, who wouldn’t want his name linked to a film actress, it always works in favour (laughs).”

Talking about the rumours surrounding his life and how it doesn’t affect him, Mohit averred, “These things come as part and parcel of the profession and you can’t change rules of the business. It’s best to accept it and I am really fine with such talks. I had received a mail sometime back from a fan, who beautifully shared how we actors are answerable to them and it is only through news stories that they feel connected with us. I really liked the thought and so I don’t feel disturbed answering such queries.”

As he denied dating Mouni, we asked Mohit about his relationship status, to which he quipped with a smirk, “At the moment, I am dating 20 people all sardars (laughs). Trust me there is not a single woman in the team and we all have been toiling hard every day. We are so much into our characters that we sometimes do not take showers or cut nails to look like army men on the war field. You can’t think about being in a relationship when you are living like this.”

