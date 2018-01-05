First look: Mohit Raina in TV show 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897

21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 makers released the first look of Indian television’s heartthrob Mohit Raina as a soldier. 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 makers released the first look of Indian television’s heartthrob Mohit Raina as a soldier.

Indian television’s heartthrob Mohit Raina is back to entertain his fans. The actor, who was seen playing roles in historical and mythological shows till date, will now be back on screens as a soldier, Havildar Ishar Singh. Mohit Raina’s new show is titled 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897. The actor will be seen in a never seen before avatar on Discovery JEET channel, which is scheduled to launch in early 2018. On Friday, the makers released the first look of Mohit as a soldier in the much-awaited show.

21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 is a fiction show inspired by the real-life story of 21 brave soldiers of 36th Sikh regiment of the British Indian Army which defended an army outpost at Saragarhi in the North-West Frontier Province against an onslaught by over 10,000 Pashtun and Orakzai tribals in September 1897. Recently, the teaser of the show was also released and it looks quite intriguing.

Produced by Abhimanyu Singh’s Contiloe Pictures Pvt. Ltd, Mohit will be seen playing the role of a dedicated, selfless and daring soldier who is ready to go any extent to protect his motherland.

See the first look of Mohit Raina for his new TV show 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897

Also see 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897’s teaser:

Speaking about the look of Havildar Ishar Singh, Mohit Raina shared in a statement, “I have always been fascinated by defense services. As a student of army school, I was always surrounded by men of discipline and repute. It’s an honour to play a Hawaldar who sacrificed life for his motherland. To look the part was the most challenging task, but the research/creative team has done such a wonderful job. Minuscule details were taken care of, hoping the audience likes the first look and accepts the part.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd