Splitsvilla 2 fame Mohit Malhotra confirms he is dating model Aishwarya Desai

Seems like this Valentine’s Day has brought in quite a few surprises for television audience. After Ekta Kapoor announced the comeback of her most iconic love stories, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, popular small screen star Mohit Malhotra has now openly announced his relationship with girlfriend Aishwarya Desai. Mohit was part of Splitsvilla 2 and has played pivotal roles in serials like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Beintehaa, Jamai Raja among more.

Aishwarya is an American born, and has been in India for a long time. A model by profession, she has been part of numeral commercials and was also seen in the web-series Aisha. The duo met through common friends and struck a close friendship. And before they knew, they have been head over heels in love with each other.

A common friend of the couple told indianexpress.com, “They have been dating for more than a year now and are pretty serious about each other. Though we are sure they will get married, as of now, they are young and concentrating on their respective careers. Mohit and Aishwarya are a perfect couple and it’s always very compatible.”

Mohit recently took to Instagram to post a couple of beautiful pictures with Aishwarya. Wishing her Valentine’s Day, Mohit added the words, “We use silence, like movies do, pauses of nothingness that say more than words ever could. I know you more through what you do not say than what you do. We learn from each other in that cinematic quiet.

Happy Valentine’s day my love (sic).”

His ladylove also posted the pictures with the following words; “We find love in long conversations, the non stop bickering, beautiful memories and the purest of souls. Happy Valentine’s Day! I love you my jaan #valentinesday #valentinesweek #love#loveyou #couplegoals #justus #beautiful#surprise #magical #happiness #instalike#instagood #instago #instalove (sic)”

Mohit, in his reply, “I love you too my Booboo”, on the post, also gave out his cute nickname for Aishwarya.

Here are a few pictures of the couple together:

Here’s wishing the couple all the very best!

