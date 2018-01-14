Supreme Crisis

Comedy show Modern Family likely to wrap after Season 10

Popular American sitcom Modern Family will most likely call it a wrap after Season 10. Showrunners Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd confirmed the news recently.

Published: January 14, 2018
Modern Family Modern Family might end after Season 10.
Popular American sitcom Modern Family is slated to end after its tenth season next year, according to showrunners Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd.

While ABC renewed the show for a tenth season, Levitan and Lloyd confirmed that as of now that will be its last, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

“Our plan is to end it at ten. If we can leave with most of our audience wanting more, I think that’s the right way to do it. Never say never, but I just can’t imagine that we would go past that,” Levitan said.

Modern Family, featuring Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sofia Vergara, premiered in 2009. It is lauded for its diversity as it featured a married gay couple and showed the life of immigrants.

The show is currently in its ninth season. The idea of a spin-off was posed in 2013 but nothing came of it. Levitan says it is not something they have had “substantive conversations about”. Lloyd, however, can see the benefit of doing a spin-off thanks to the audience interest in many members of the show’s ensemble cast; it’s something they will address as the show begins to wrap up.

Even though it is still more than a year away, Lloyd says they have begun to form some “loose ideas” about how to end the series.

Three actors from the show–Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, and Eric Stonestreet–have earned Emmys for their performance on the sitcom.

