Model Sonika Chauhan dies in road accident, Bengali actor Vikram Chatterjee injured

Model-actor Sonika Chauhan died on Saturday morning in a road accident, after her car hit the divider and climbed the pavement on Rashbehari Avenue in Kolkata. Sonika was travelling with Bengali actor friend Vikram Chatterjee, who was on the driving seat. According to reports, Vikram is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) right now.

The locals rushed the couple to the hospital, where Sonika was pronounced dead around 5AM. Vikram has, reportedly, sustained head injuries. The car, in which they were travelling, Toyota Corolla Altis, has been completely wrecked. Soon after the news of Sonika’s demise broke, her friends from the industry poured their condolences on social media.

“Life is so unpredictable…I am deeply saddened by the news of my friend and somebody I worked with @sonikachauhan89 passing away… RIP,” tweeted actor Sidharth Bhardwaj, who is most famous for winning MTV Splitsvilla season 2 and appearing on Bigg Boss season five.

Bengali musician Aneek Dhar, known for winning Sa Ra Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2007, also mourned Sonika’s death. “#RIP #SonikaChauhan Get well soon brother @VikramChatterje Requesting all to be careful in life ! Don’t take a chance, #Life is only once!” Aneek wrote.

“I still cant believe this horrifying news @sonikachauhan89 you will be deeply missed. Such a wonderful person RIP,” posted Shrishti Rana, Miss Diva Asia Pacific World 2013.

Sonika, who hailed from Kolkata, participated in Miss Diva 2013 and won Miss Popular award. She was among the top models in the city, and was also seen as an anchor on Pro Kabaddi League.

