Model-actor Sonika Chauhan who died in a car crash had hosted Bigg Boss Bangla. Here is everything to know about her

Sonika Chauhan, a popular model turned actor from Bengal and her friend Vikram Chatterjee met with an accident in the early hours of Saturday in Kolkata and the model lost her life. Vikram is currently being treated in a hospital. Sonika is the same model who anchored the popular Pro Kabbadi League. She gained popularity post this and had turned actor in Bengal Film Industry. But before all this, Sonika is a well-known model in the city too.

Sonika’s journey in modelling began in 2013 with Miss Diva competition. The La Martiniere alumni won the award for Miss Popular in this competition. Not just Pro Kabaddi League Season 3, she also hosted the Bengali version of Salman’s Khan’s Bigg Boss. Titled Bigg Boss Bangla, this show was also probably the place where she met Vikram, her co-passenger, with whom she struck a close friendship.

She was also an anchor at channels Star Sports and NDTV Prime. The Miss India 2013 finalist had also hosted The Telegraph Food Guide Awards recently. From her Instagram page, one will know that she was also a fitness freak. Recently, after her back injury, she was eager to get back to fitness. She was also known to host shows and other events with Shaheb Bhattacherjee, who she dubbed her ‘co-host’ for life.

After the accident, which happened at 4 AM, a picture of the mangled car went viral online. Many even question why Vikram and Sonika were travelling together at that hour. So far, Vikram has not been able to shed light on what exactly happened. Fans and friends of the both the celebs are waiting for more information, and praying for Vikram’s well-being. May Sonika rest in peace.

