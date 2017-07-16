Mitaali Nag cheers for the Women’s Indian Cricket Team by posting a picture of breastfeeding her son, see photo

Mitaali Nag plays Barun Sobti’s mother in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. Mitaali Nag plays Barun Sobti’s mother in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.

Mitaali Nag who is seen as Advay Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon aka Barun Sobti’s mother had a different take on showing her support for the Women’s Indian Cricket Team. In the actor’s latest post on Instagram, she is breastfeeding her son Rudranssh while donning the Team India jersey.

Urging the fans to bleed blue, the actor has stood up to the fact that women can do everything from supporting a cricket team to breastfeeding their children. Her caption for the picture read, “And this is how I cheer for my India’s #womencricketteam!!! From breastfeeding to representing the country in its fave sport, a woman is capable of doing everything… so let’s bleed blue today!!!! #indiaindia #womencricketworldcup #indiancricketteam #mitaalinag #mitalinag #tvstar #indianbeauty #littlerudranssh #proudindian #breastfeeding #isuppportbreastfeeding #isupportteamindia #happymommy.” The actor had also thrown a baby shower a week before her baby was born and it was nothing short of amazing.

Mitaali got popular with the Zee TV show, Afsar Bitiya as Krishna Pintu Singh. She tied the knot with Sankalpp Pardeshi in Nagpur, on November 10. The couple welcomed the baby boy in January this year. Mitali has also starred in shows like Anudamini, Mano Ya Na Mano, Savdhan India, Wanted, Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi along with some music videos.

Meanwhile, Indian women’s cricket team defeated New Zealand by 186 runs and placed themselves in the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup against Australia.

