Mitaali Nag cheers for the Women’s Indian Cricket Team by posting a picture of breastfeeding her son, see photo

For cheering the Women's Indian Cricket Team in their match against Australia, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon star Mitaali Nag has taken to social media to post a picture of herself breastfeeding her newly born son. The actor says that the picture is a proof of the fact that women can do everything from supporting the cricket team to breastfeeding.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 16, 2017 6:47 pm
mitaali nag, mitaali nag pictures, mitali nag photos, mitali nag iss pyaar ko kya naam du, iss pyaar ko kya naam du mitaali nag Mitaali Nag plays Barun Sobti’s mother in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.
Mitaali Nag who is seen as Advay Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon aka Barun Sobti’s mother had a different take on showing her support for the Women’s Indian Cricket Team. In the actor’s latest post on Instagram, she is breastfeeding her son Rudranssh while donning the Team India jersey.

Urging the fans to bleed blue, the actor has stood up to the fact that women can do everything from supporting a cricket team to breastfeeding their children. Her caption for the picture read, “And this is how I cheer for my India’s #womencricketteam!!! From breastfeeding to representing the country in its fave sport, a woman is capable of doing everything… so let’s bleed blue today!!!! #indiaindia #womencricketworldcup #indiancricketteam #mitaalinag #mitalinag #tvstar #indianbeauty #littlerudranssh #proudindian #breastfeeding #isuppportbreastfeeding #isupportteamindia #happymommy.” The actor had also thrown a baby shower a week before her baby was born and it was nothing short of amazing.

Mitaali got popular with the Zee TV show, Afsar Bitiya as Krishna Pintu Singh. She tied the knot with Sankalpp Pardeshi in Nagpur, on November 10. The couple welcomed the baby boy in January this year. Mitali has also starred in shows like Anudamini, Mano Ya Na Mano, Savdhan India, Wanted, Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi along with some music videos.

 

Meanwhile, Indian women’s cricket team defeated New Zealand by 186 runs and placed themselves in the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup against Australia.

