Minissha Lamba on ‘Bigg Boss’: Won’t create drama to get footage

Actress Minissha Lamba says she won’t be using fake drama to bring in viewers on ‘Bigg Boss 8‘.

The 29-year-old actress is one of the 15 contestants to enter the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show this season and she says people will get to see the real, fun Minissha.

“It is a reality show and the audience love when there is more drama but I am not going to be out of character to create drama… that is just not me. At least I am hoping that I will not do that. I don’t know what the situation is going to be like. I don’t know how I am going to react to things inside,” Minissha told PTI before entering the house.

This is the first time that the actress, who has starred in films like ‘Yahaan’, ‘Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd’ and ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, has ventured into the territory of reality TV and Minissha says the timing is perfect for her as she does not have any work commitments at the moment.

“There is no commitment right now. It was an easy decision for me to make. Besides that this is the biggest reality show that is happening in the country today. It was the right time to do reality,” she said.

Minissha says she did have apprehensions regarding the show but her friends’ love and excitement for ‘Bigg Boss‘ helped her make the decision.

“When I was approached for the show I did not know whether it would suit me to do it. The moment I talked about it to my friends and the excitement that I saw in them and their love for ‘Bigg Boss’ it really hit me that how popular this show is. Even I love watching it,” she said.

