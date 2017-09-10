Mindy Kaling pregnant with baby girl, The Mindy Project co-stars reveal

It was her The Mindy Project co-stars who spilled the beans. It was her The Mindy Project co-stars who spilled the beans.

Mindy Kaling’s costars of her TV show The Mindy Project spilled the beans that she is pregnant with a girl child while attending the Paley Fest Fall TV Preview event for it in Los Angeles, reported Us Weekly. “I’m just thrilled out of my mind! I cried like a baby and that it’s a girl… I just think that she’s up to it, “Beth Grant, who plays Beverly Janoszewski on the hit show, said. “I just think that she’s ready and I’m very happy for her because I have a daughter that’s turning 25 and it’s just the greatest thing in the world!”

Ed Weeks, who plays Dr Jeremy Reed, said, “We were so thrilled for her… The show started as a tribute to her mother, who very sadly passed away just as the show is being picked up, and it ends with her having a daughter of her own.” Grant believes that Kaling, 38, will be a wonderful role model for her future daughter.

“She does know my daughter and she’s been very kind to her. In fact, when my daughter graduated Julliard, she took her to lunch and sent her flowers and gave her a gift and gave her a little costar role on the show this season. I think she’s mentored a lot of young women and a lot of her former assistants are writing now.”

“She’s really good about giving young women opportunities and mentoring young women, so I think it’s a natural thing for her to be a mom,” he added. Kaling’s pregnancy news broke out in July.

