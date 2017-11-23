Exclusive: Milind Soman all set to host adventure-based reality series

Milind Soman’s series to air on Viu app. Milind Soman’s series to air on Viu app.

The dashing Milind Soman is already creating waves as the judge of India’s Next Top Model and the model-actor and fitness guru is all set to host another reality show. Indianexpress.com has exclusive information that popular video-on-demand platform Viu is all set to launch an adventure based series I Can, You Can and Milind has been roped in to host the same. Through the show, the makers will also highlight the negative effects of smoking.

Helmed by BBC Worldwide India, the series will have contestants treading up to the base camp of Everest in pairs. While one in the set will be an active smoker, the other will be someone who has already quit it. The journey will have the non-smoker motivating their partner to quit the habit. There would be a lot of physical and mental tasks that will test the contestants’ strength, intelligence and also their will power. The show is expected to launch in December on Viu.

Although we have recently seen a lot of adventure-based reality shows that presents the tough journey of contestants, this would be the first time that something as important as smoking has been included in the core content. A source in the industry exclusively shared with us, “The show will not only showcase the journey of the participants climbing the Everest base camp but also compare the energy, health and mood of a smoker and a non-smoker. It’s a very special show and will definitely wake up a lot of people on how much smoking affect their bodies.”

“The team has already shot the show and it will air sometime next month. Milind, who was quite an active smoker, took more than three years to quit it, so that he focus more on his health and running stints. And the results are clear for the audience to see. He seemed the apt choice to host this show as during the course, his experiences and advice helped the contestants overcome their habit,” the source added.

Son of a nuclear scientist and a biochemist, Milind was born in Scotland and after living a few years in London, his family moved to Mumbai. He is one of the first super models in India and his appearance in Alisha Chinda’s music video “Made in India” made him an overnight star. Apart from a super successful stint as a model, Milind has also been part of films like 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Bheja Fry, Jodi Breakers, Bajirao Mastani and Chef among others. But recently, it’s his records as a runner that has made headlines. The 51-year-old has been participating in various marathons for social causes. Also, Milind’s relationship with Ankita Konwar, a girl almost half his age has got him quite a lot of brickbats, which he faced in quite a classy way.

