Who is Michelle Wolf?

Comedienne Michelle Wolf has created quite the uproar with her White House correspondents’ dinner monologue Comedienne Michelle Wolf has created quite the uproar with her White House correspondents’ dinner monologue

White House correspondents’ dinner is a grand affair. And this has especially been the case since former businessman and TV personality Donald Trump became the US President. The recently-held correspondents’ dinner was no different. Last year, comedian Hasan Minhaj had broken the internet with his absolutely witty and on-point criticism of the US government and media, and this time comedienne Michelle Wolf has stirred up controversies with her monologue at the event.

US comedienne and writer Michelle Wolf recently invited quite the Twitter hostility after she cracked a joke on White House press secretary Sarah Sanders. One joke made on Sanders’ eye make-up drew the most fury from the press.

“I think Sanders is very resourceful,” Wolf had said during her monologue. “Like, she burns facts, and then she uses the ash to create a perfect smoky eye.” Sarah Sanders has been called out quite a few times for contorting facts in favour of the President’s various statements.

Michelle Wolf, like Minhaj, has worked for The Daily Show, but in the capacity of a writer. Born in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Wolf worked for global investment banks Bear Stearns and JPMorgan Chase before she realised that performing stand-up and writing was her passion. She made her US television debut with Late Night With Seth Meyers, which catapulted her popularity to the next level, therefore resulting in several Late Night TV appearances as her fictional persona or alter-ego ‘Grown-Up Annie.’

Wolf also hosted Now Hiring, a YouTube web series. She then went on to work on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah in the capacity of a writer. Her stand-up special Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady was released by HBO last year in August. It garnered mostly positive reviews.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd