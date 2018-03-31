Michelle Williams would love to come back as a ghost in Dawson’s Creek reunion

Michelle Williams played Jen Lindley, who dies in the season finale of the show. Michelle Williams played Jen Lindley, who dies in the season finale of the show.

Actor Michelle Williams said she is game to return to the teen drama Dawson’s Creek if a reunion is proposed. The 37-year-old actor played Jen Lindley, who dies in the season finale of the show. Williams told Entertainment Weekly she feels “neither here nor there” about her character’s death.

She, however, said, “If there’s ever talk of a reunion show or something, I’m like… ‘It would be so funny to be a ghost and like show up in people’s dreams’.” The TV show, which aired from 1998 to 2003, chronicled the fictional lives of a close-knit group of friends beginning in high school and continuing in college.

It also starred James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson in the main lead. Van Der Beek said the reboot would have to be “a reinvention of sorts”.

But Holmes said she liked how the show panned out, before the arrival of the Internet era. “What I love about this show is that it existed at a time pre-social media, pre-Internet, and it was nostalgic when we were shooting it. So I really like it where it is, to be honest,” she said. Dawson’s Creek is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The show launched the careers of many of today’s stars. Many famous actors today either were in Dawson Creek or made appearances. Seth Rogen appeared in the Rock Bottom episode of season 6. The CW’s show Supernatural’s star Jensen Ackles also appeared in the same season. His character dates Michelle Williams’ character Jen.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App