Meryl Streep’s first look from the new season of Big Little Lies is out

Meryl Streep plays Mary Louise Wright in the second season of HBO’s Big Little Lies. Meryl Streep plays Mary Louise Wright in the second season of HBO’s Big Little Lies.

The first season of HBO’s Big Little Lies was an instant success. Based on the book of the same name by Liane Moriarty, the first season left viewers asking for more. The show has already been renewed for a second season but the cherry on the cake was the announcement that Meryl Streep would play a pivotal character in the new season.

Nicole Kidman, who plays Celeste Wright, recently posted a picture on Instagram that surely makes it even more difficult to wait for the new season. The picture gives us the first look of Meryl Streep’s character along with Nicole and the kids reading from an iPad.

Meryl will play Mary Louise Wright, mother of Perry (Alexander Skarsgard) and from the picture, it looks like she’s in Monterey to take care of her grandchildren.

Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz will reprise their characters from the first season. The first season of Big Little Lies received 16 Emmy nominations and won eight. The show also received six nominations at the Golden Globes and won four. The seven-episode show was announced as mini-series but was renewed after the success of Season 1.

The show is expected to come back in 2019 though no date has been announced yet.

In case you haven’t seen the first season yet, beware of spoilers before you read further.

The last season was a commentary on domestic abuse and how women with different points of view came together to stand up for Nicole’s character. They ended up killing Perry but the murder will come to haunt them in the second season. We wonder if Meryl’s Mary is aware of how abusive her son was and how his life came to an end. Mary’s introduction will surely create some ripples in the Wright household.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd