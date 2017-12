Television actors celebrate Christmas. Television actors celebrate Christmas.

Not just Bollywood, it seems even television celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to ring in the New Year. But before 2018 arrives, these stars celebrated Christmas with their loved ones and took to Twitter to wish their fans too. Divyanka Tripathi with her husband Vivek Dahiya attended a party dressed as the cutest Santa Claus. The actor shared pictures on Instagram.

Mouni Roy also posted a dreamy picture on Instagram wishing her fans Merry Christmas. The actor just never fails to impress with her style quotient. She might have ruled the television world as Naagin but on Instagram, she is a diva. Mouni is all set to conquer Bollywood as well with her debut film Gold opposite Akshay Kumar.

Karanvir Bohra spent his Christmas eve with his darling daughter. He wrote, “Can’t explain the joy of having your daughter wrapped up in your arms and sigh of tomorrow in her eyes.” He also posed with Santa Claus and sent warm greetings to his fans.

Newly-wed Bharti Singh, who is currently honeymooning, posted a cute picture with husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. She wrote, “Wishing you a season full of love, happiness, joy, cheer and laughter! Wishing each one of you Merry Christmas! Let’s jingle all the way!”

Check out other wishes:

Merry Christmas to all of you. Thanks for the love. http://t.co/iL3MergV9p — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) December 24, 2017

Merry Christmas to all u lovely people.#ChristmasEve #Christmas2017 .loads and loads of happiness and love❤️💕😘🙇🎂 pic.twitter.com/F8mFM0y1fs — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) December 25, 2017

Merry Christmas to the 2.5 billion Christians and to the rest of the 5 billion Hindus Muslims Jews atheists …Happy Monday 😉 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) December 25, 2017

Merry Christmas everyone🤗 — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) December 25, 2017

Other celebrities such as Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Kiku Sharda also took to Twitter and wished their fans a Merry Christmas.

