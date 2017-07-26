Meri Durga’s Srishti Jain is dating actor Anuj Pandit Sharma

Meri Durga leads Srishti Jain and Anuj Pandit dating. Meri Durga leads Srishti Jain and Anuj Pandit dating.

Love is in the air for two young souls of telly town. Srishti Jain, who recently made headlines after bagging the lead role in Star Plus’ Meri Durga, is reportedly in love. The pretty girl has found a soulmate in actor Anuj Pandit Sharma, who was last seen in Parvarrish 2. However, the duo, who are currently in a relationship, are not in a mood to officially announce it.

While most TV stars more often than not fall in love on the sets of TV shows, these actors have a different tale to tell. Srishti and Anuj were in the same college but never really interacted much. Recently, the duo met once again through common friends and they felt an instant connection. The friendship soon developed into romance and the two are now inseparable.

A friend close to the actors shared with indianexpress.com, “Though they have recently started dating, they are quite serious about each other. Both of them are quite young and at the moment their work is the priority but they try hard to devote time to their relationship. They are a compatible and good-looking couple, and close family and friends, who already know about their bond, are more than happy to see them together.”

Srishti, before bagging the lead role in Meri Durga, was seen in Suhani Si Ek Ladki, while Anuj, who played the young sardar in Koi Mil Gaya, debuted on TV with Parvarrish 2.

When we reached out to Anuj, he refused to talk about his relationship with Srishti. While his lady love chose not to respond to our calls and messages.

