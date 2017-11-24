Smriti Khanna weds Gautam Gupta: See wedding photos and meet the guests at after party

Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta got married in a private ceremony. Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta got married in a private ceremony.

Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta finally tied the knot on November 23. The wedding was attended by family and some friends from the television industry. In fact, Bollywood actor Dia Mirza was also one of the guests. The couple also hosted a wedding reception in the evening and many more celebs from B-town were seen here as guests. Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput too graced the celebrations.

The two actors kept their relationship under wraps and their engagement news earlier this year was nothing less than a surprise for all Meri Aashiqui fans. While Smriti and Gautam were a couple on the show, they remained just friends during the course of the show. Only after it went off air, they started meeting and spending time with each other. And before they knew, the cupid had done his job. Gautam proposed to Smriti earlier this year on his birthday in a filmy style, and the lady said yes.

Smriti was quite excited about getting married to Gaurav. In an interview recently, she told indianexpress.com, “I am really looking forward to start this new journey in life.”

Well, it seems wedding season has begun in the television industry. With Gaurav and Smriti getting hitched, we have Aashka Goradia and Brent, and Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s wedding to look forward to. Both the couples will get married on December 3.

