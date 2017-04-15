Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actor Smriti Khanna said ‘yes’ to Gautam Gupta. See pics

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta are all set to tie the knot! Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta are all set to tie the knot!

It seems like wedding bells are ringing everywhere. Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actor Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta are now engaged. The actors who shared screen space in the hit television soap met on the set but started dating only after the show was wrapped. They were known to be one of the lovely couples in town. After the weddings of FIR lead actor Kavita Kaushik and Ishqbaaz actor Navina Bole, now Smriti has come out and announced her engagement. Seems like the wedding bug has bitten these two too. Smriti made her engagement official on Twitter with a flattering shot of her engagement ring, and said, “I am yours and you are mine From today, till the end of time!! #itsofficial ❤️”

Smriti was already in Goa to celebrate Gautam’s birthday when she made the announcement. As per reports, Gautam popped up the question on the occassion to which Smriti said ‘Yes!’

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi was one of the most watched shows on Colors and was telecast between June 2014 and February 2016. While Gautam played the role of Sharman Mitesh Parekh, Smriti portrayed Ritika Sanjeev Zaveri. Though Smriti’s character had shades of grey, interestingly the two even romanced onscreen and played her fiance.

Even while the show was on, the two kept their work separate and were seen in different shows apart from Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. While Smriti did serials like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, C.I.D., SuperCops vs Supervillains, Balika Vadhu and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Gautam was seen in Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan.

Check out the picture shared by Smriti of her engagement ring.

Well, Smriti seems to love this surprise! This came right after Gautam’s birthday too. Smriti had wished him, “Happy birthday my handsome hunk, the most beautiful person inside and out .. I hope your birthday is everything you wanted it to be .. Let’s kill it!! 💃🏻🍾🍾” on Instagram.

Also read | Kavita Kaushik’s wedding clip proves even celebs can have a simple and beautiful ceremony. Watch video

The couple who are engaged and madly in love is yet to announce the date.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd