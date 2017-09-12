Melbourne to name metro stations after ‘Game of Thrones’ locations

Game of Thrones season 7 concluded last month. Game of Thrones season 7 concluded last month.

Australia’s Melbourne city has decided to name metro stations after places that feature in the Game of Thrones series, authorities said on Tuesday. The Victorian state government revealed that the stations will be named through a public vote, reports Xinhua news agency

The series’ author George R.R. Martin said he was “flattered” with the move. “Australia is one of my favorite places in the world, particularly the city of Melbourne… and it would seem the Aussies like me too,” Martin wrote in a blog post.

“Melbourne, as it happens, is adding five new stops to its Metro, and in a fit of jolly Aussie optimism they have asked the public to suggest names for the new stations. And it would seem that names from my books are among the leading contenders,” he added.

Beside “Highgarden, the Eyrie, Dorne, Westeros”, the author admitted that “Winterfell” would be a good fit for a train station name except for the fact that winter “never comes” in Australia.

“I have to admit, I am bemused and rather flattered by this. The idea of a Melbourne Metro Station named Winterfell tickles my fancy… though, having been to Australia numerous times, I will assert that winter never really does come down there. Highgarden, the Eyrie, Dorne, Westeros… well, some names are more apt than others, admittedly, but all of them beat Station McStationface, which I fear will be the ultimate victor, given the results of other recent Name That Thing balloting,” he wrote.

Entries for the “name the station” competition close on October 22.

