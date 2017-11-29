After getting engaged to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle quits Suits

Meghan Markle has quit the popular TV show Suits. Meghan Markle has quit the popular TV show Suits.

Actress Meghan Markle, who has got engaged to British royal Prince Harry, has wrapped up her role in the legal drama ‘Suits’, production companies behind the show have announced.

A day after the actress said she was leaving her acting career behind to start a new life with Prince Harry following their engagement news, USA Network and Universal Cable Productions put out a statement confirming her departure, reports mirror.co.uk.

Markle, 36, played Rachel Zane in the series, rising up the ranks from paralegal to lawyer. The character is engaged to be married to Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams.

The star has completed all her filming for the seventh season, which will return in early 2018, the network said.

“We want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement,” USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, both units of Comcast Corp, said in a joint statement.

“Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best,” the statement added.

Meghan Markle is all set to marry Prince Harry in May 2018 on the glorious grounds of Windsor Castle. The date for the wedding is yet to be announced. Meghan was quite popular as Rachel in Suits and with her departure, the show will have huge shoes to fill. Meghan and Prince Harry met on a blind date and after dating for 18 months, the couple announced their engagement.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd