Meghan Markle and Patrick Adam’s leaving Suits together allowed us to give them a happy ending: Aaron Korsh

Actor Meghan Markle’s upcoming royal wedding with Prince Harry has had a huge impact on Suits, says series creator Aaron Korsh. “Without a doubt it’s jacked up our visibility,” New York Post quoted Korsh as saying.

“All we really get is linear TV ratings and those were not affected as much by (the romance), but in terms of awareness of the show a it’s exploded. Any time somebody in your cast that finds someone and falls in love is great a” whether they’re famous or not,” he added.

Suits will be back with season seven with all eyes on co-stars Markle and Patrick J. Adams — both leaving the American series.

“Having them both leave at the same time has allowed us to give them a happy ending. Had one [actor] left before the other, we might not have been able to do that,” says series creator Aaron Korsh.

He also mentioned that there were some “logistics involved” in shooting the season, including “heightened security,” once Markle and Harry’s romance heated up.

In the show, Markle, who will get married to Prince Harry on May 19, plays lawyer Rachel Zane, who is engaged to Mike Ross (Adams). The seventh season will focus on the characters’ impending wedding.

Indian audiences can catch the Season 7 on Comedy Central every Thursday at 11 AM starting from March 29 and a repeat on Saturday at 8 pm.

There is an official confirmation that the next season will feature a new series regular Katherine Heigl’s Samantha Wheeler. Reports are that she along with Season 7 recurring star Amanda Schull (Katherine Bennet) and Dule Hill (Alex Williams) will take the show forward.

With inputs of IANS

