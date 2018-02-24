Meet India’s Tyrion Lannister: Anantnag’s Tariq Mir

Let us hope Tariq Mir gets the work he desires. Let us hope Tariq Mir gets the work he desires.

Tyrion Lannister is one of the most famous characters in television, thanks to Peter Dinklage’s performance in HBO’s Game of Thrones. A dwarf with wit and a caustic sense of humour, Tyrion has been around since the very beginning and remains a fan favourite. Did you know India had its own Tyrion Lannister? Tariq Mir, a native of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, looks ridiculously like the American actor. Recently Bollywood film director Imtiaz Ali posted a photo of himself with the man, and captioned it, “with Tyrion Lannister at the Pahalgam festival :)”.

Obviously, it sent social media into a tizzy, with people wondering whether he was the real deal, or just a look-alike. As it turned out, it was the latter. It was not Dinklage himself, but just a man called Tariq Mir. Tariq Mir is born with dwarfism, a condition that Peter Dinklage also suffers from. Mir is a huge fan of the actor, and is inspired by Dinklage’s success. In a country where dwarves are often the target of mockery, this is pretty laudable. Mir has gotten minor roles in Kashmiri TV, and he wants to work in Bollywood.

Although they look really alike, once you look carefully, you begin to notice the dissimilarities. Mir’s hair is auburn, while Peter Dinklage, normally dark brown, is dyed deep gold for his character in Game of Thrones.

Also, Mir has sharper features and sports the older look of Tyrion Lannister, before he came to Essos to escape the wrath of his sister Cersei Lannister.

