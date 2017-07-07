Meet Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor: Biography, best HD, hot and HQ photos, videos, Instagram and more

Meet Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor. The young actor’s latest clicks will not let you believe that she is the same Anandi. Meet Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor. The young actor’s latest clicks will not let you believe that she is the same Anandi.

Avika Gor is still known by her reel name Anandi, than her real name. The actor who made her television debut with the Balika Vadhu remains in the memory of her fans as the little girl from the hit show. But the child actor is no more the small girl. She is all grown up and has become a beautiful star. Avika took no time to win hearts of the Indian audience. Her performance as Balika Vadhu, a show about child marriage, was widely appreciated for its new and unique plot. She was also seen in a number of commercials. But now this 20-year-old young girl is trying to prove her mettle as a versatile actor. She was also seen in television show Sasural Simar Ka. Even the film industry is nothing new to her as she has also been doing some Telugu movies. Her first debut was Uyyala Jampala in 2013 and she has appeared in Kannada films as well.

Avika Gor has won over five awards for the Best Child Artist and Best Actress in the past few years. The young actor has also made her debut as a creative director of the short film, Ankahee Baatein and the trailer and poster of that film were released at The Cannes Film Festival in 2016. She appeared with her rumoured beau Manish Raisinghani at the festival. She is also doing another short film titled I, Me, Myself, which has even been written by her.

But over and above all this information, the young actor’s latest clicks will not let you believe that she is the same Anandi. She has grown into an elegant and picture perfect star. Avika keeps her fans well updated with her latest clicks and videos in her Instagram.

Here is a look at Avika Gor’s latest pictures:

Avika is already a stunner and her fans are totally in awe of this beautiful star.

