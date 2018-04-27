Matt Lauer on sexual misconduct allegations: I acted inappropriately as a husband, father, and principal at NBC

Here’s what Matt Lauer has to say on sexual misconduct allegations against him Here’s what Matt Lauer has to say on sexual misconduct allegations against him

Former NBC’s Today show host Matt Lauer has finally opened up on the sexual harassment allegations against him. Lauer released a statement saying that while his behaviour as a father, husband, and principal at NBC was not appropriate, he certainly didn’t coerce anybody into doing anything against their will.

In a statement released to The Washington Post, the 60-year-old Lauer said, “I have made no public comments on the many false stories from anonymous or biased sources that have been reported about me over these past several months. I remained silent in an attempt to protect my family from further embarrassment and to restore a small degree of the privacy they have lost.”

“But defending my family now requires me to speak up. I fully acknowledge that I acted inappropriately as a husband, father, and principal at NBC. However, I want to make it perfectly clear that any allegations or reports of coercive, aggressive or abusive actions on my part, at any time, are absolutely false,” the statement further read.

Reports have been published in The New York Times and Variety about Lauer’s constant sexual misconduct against female staff. Ann Curry, who was the former colleague and co-host of Lauer, had revealed in an interview with The Post that a woman had approached her about Lauer’s misdemeanor, but hadn’t had the courage to take the issue up with the management for fear of losing her job.

“I told management they had a problem and they needed to keep an eye on him and how he deals with women,” Curry had said in her interview to The Post.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this, I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC,” Lauer had said in an earlier statement following his termination from NBC.

