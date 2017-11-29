NBC fires Matt Lauer over sexual harassment allegations

Matt Lauer has been fired from NBC over sexual harassment allegations. Matt Lauer has been fired from NBC over sexual harassment allegations.

NBC News fired popular Today show host Matt Lauer after receiving a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace, the network announced on Wednesday.

“While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident,” NBC said in a statement.

Matt Lauer’s co-host Savannah Guthrie announced the news on Today saying, “All we can say is we are heartbroken; I’m heartbroken.” She described him as “a dear, dear friend,” and also said she was “heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story.”

Today Show also put out a video on their Twitter handle with the caption, “Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment.”

Matt Lauer had been working at NBC for more than 20 years.

