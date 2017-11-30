Matt Lauer issues an apology, accepts there is “enough truth” in sexual harassment stories

Matt Lauer apologises for his embarassing behaviour. Matt Lauer apologises for his embarassing behaviour.

In a statement read out on NBC’s Today Show, Matt Lauer was fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior”. The network claims that they fired Matt in less than 24 hours after the woman came forward with her complaint. Her identity has not been revealed yet. Today Show promised to follow up this story and report on it like an unjust news network.

Matt Lauer, who had made no comments on this since the allegations came out, gave a statement through NBC where he apologised for his actions.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly,” his statement read.

His statement further said, “Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”

The apology was read out at Today Show and the same was put out on their Twitter handle as well.

After the news about Matt’s inappropriate behaviour broke, two more women came forward with their story and accused Matt Lauer of similar charges.

Matt Lauer had been employed at NBC for over 20 years.

