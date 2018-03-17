Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai actor Manish Chaudhari: Progressive shows should be made

Manish Chaudhari will be next seen in Sony TV’s show Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai. Manish Chaudhari will be next seen in Sony TV’s show Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai.

The Indian television audience has been served regressive content for the longest time now. And the reason for them being made incessantly is the acceptance by the viewers. TV shows Naagin and Sasural Simar Ka’s TRPs during their runtime is a proof enough. With such viewership, TV producers too refrain from experimenting with content-driven shows and those who do, fail miserably. We asked television and film actor Manish Chaudhari who has been a part of limited episode TV shows like Everest, P.O.W-Bandi Yuddh Ki, Powder and Red Code the reason behind the non-acceptance of shows which deliver much more than the saas-bahu melodrama. To it, the actor blamed it on the “bad habit the audience has developed because of the makers.”

He said, “The audience is smart but they have been given a bad habit over the last fifteen years. It is just like how people get addicted to smoking. They have been served saas-bahu sagas for like fifteen years now. A generation and a half have grown over that kind of stuff, so they got used to it. To change that, progressive shows should be made. They have to continue being made and then only audiences taste will also change.”

Manish will be next seen on Sony Entertainment channel’s latest offering Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai. In the show, the actor will essay the role of a south Indian businessman who lives in Delhi and is extremely ambitious. He wishes to become the top industrialist of the country in the show. Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai stands different from other shows on TV as it is being shot in real locations and not on the sets.

Until now, Manish has presented himself in serious roles on television, be it his show P.O.W Bandhi Yuddh Ke or Powder, but not for a moment does he fear being slotted in a particular image. He said, “That’s something for the producers and directors to worry about. That is not my concern. I focus on adding colours to every character I play and my job is to work hard on the character. For instance, Krishnakanth Reddy (his character in Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai) has a very thick accent which I haven’t done on television before. I enjoy every character, serious or not, and every character comes with its own life which as an actor is my job to explore. This stereotyping doesn’t control me a bit. Now if this makes people slot me in a particular image, it is fine. I do not look at it like that.”

Ever since the influx of web series, the future of television shows has been in jeopardy. However, Manish has a different take on it. For him, the three mediums of entertainment, films, TV shows and web series are interrelated. He said, “It is all about entertainment. They all work simultaneously and they are not separate. I think it’s a big mistake to look at the web, television and films as three mediums. They are completely interrelated. If one does better, it is good for the other one too. For instance, I did a series called Powder which came on Sony in 2010-11 and now it is on Netflix and has gone international. So, if television will have good content, it will work on the digital medium too.”

Manish, who has been there in the entertainment business for almost 15 years now, feels the way the makers of TV shows look at the production process has transformed. “Production values are being looked upon in a particular way now. The show I am doing right now is being shot in real locations. The setting is done to give it a sense of reality which means there is a huge shift. Even P.O.W. was shot in real locations. They actually made a real house with brick and water instead of using the wooden planks. The haweli had running water and electricity. The pink and green walls got replaced with more real structure,” quipped Manish.

Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai will go on air from March 19.

