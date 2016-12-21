Maneish Paul to play himself in Vikram Phadnis’ Hrudayantar

Manish Paul sis making his debut in Marathi cinema with Vikram Phadnis’ Hrudayantar. Manish Paul sis making his debut in Marathi cinema with Vikram Phadnis’ Hrudayantar.

Having anchored several shows on the Indian television, Maneish Paul has become a household name. His impromptu acts and his spot on comic timing once bowled out the ace comedian and his co-anchor Kapil Sharma too.

After winning the hearts of the small screen audiences, he went out to try his luck in the Indian film industry. He made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Mickey Virus. And now the anchor-actor is all set to stun his fans with his Marathi debut with a special appearance in Vikram Phadnis’ debut movie Hrudayantar.

Maniesh will feature in Hrudayantar, which will be produced by Vikram Phadnis Productions and Young Berry Entertainment.

Maniesh, who shares a great camaraderie with Vikram, shot for his part recently along with kids.

“Vikram narrated the script of ‘Hrudayantar’ which I found very interesting. He asked me if I’m interested to play a guest appearance in it and I immediately agreed,” Maniesh said in a statement here.

“Vikram is supremely talented and I’m happy to be part of his debut Marathi film. It was an interesting experience to shoot with kids,” he added.

Since Maniesh is playing himself in the movie, the audience will not hear him speaking Marathi in the movie.

Phadnis reveals that the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa host plays the role of a celebrity guest at the annual sports day of a school. “We have approached Maniesh to play the part because I believe he is very active and popular among the younger generation, especially kids who love him. Having him as the chief guest for sports day made the entire environment and occasion on the set amazing and lively,” Vikram said.

Maneish Paul who earlier spelt his name as Manish added an extra ‘e’ to his name on someone’s suggestion and is also hopeful about some pleasant changes in his life by next year.

The mahurat launch of Hrudayantar which was held here recently was attended by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Abbas Mustan, Sanjay Gupta, Sohail Khan, Athiya Shetty, Ritesh Sidhwani, Malaika Arora with sister Amrita Arora, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Anu Deewan, among others.

Hrudayantar is an emotional drama featuring popular Marathi actors including Subodh Bhave and Mukta Barve.

