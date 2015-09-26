Mandira Bedi’s no go policy for ‘Bigg Boss’, ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’

Mandira Bedi says getting locked up in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house and shaking a leg through ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ is not her cup of tea.

She walked into the television space with woman-centric show ‘Shanti’ and also entered the cricket domain as a host, but actress-designer Mandira Bedi says getting locked up in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house and shaking a leg through ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ is not her cup of tea.

“I can’t go inside ‘Bigg Boss’ house and I don’t see myself in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ because I am not a dancer and I don’t know how volatile I will be in ‘Bigg Boss’ house so those two are reality shows I want to stay away from.” Mandira told IANS.

Known for its notorious quality, ‘Bigg Boss’ is a show in which contestants are locked up in a purpose-built house for three months with limited access to luxuries and amenities. And ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ is a dancing reality show in which celebrities of different field showcase their dancing skills.

The actress, who was also seen as a RAW agent along with Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor in ’24’, will be challenging herself through ZEE TV’s forthcoming reality show ‘I Can Do That’.

The show, to be hosted by multi-talented actor Farhan Akhtar, makes the contestants come out of their comfort zone by taking up new skills.

The mother of one asserts that the ‘unusual’ quality of the show made her take up the challenge.

“This show is unusual, something that I have not done, as a mom I was so happy doing that challenge of magic…beautiful magic act in front of my son. I’m the only mum in the show and I am getting to compete with 20 something contenders . I am enjoying it,” she said.

She may be taking up new shows and keeping herself busy with other professional assignments, but Mandira notes that she is a “hands on mom”.

“I am mom and that’s tough job so everything I do revolve around my son. If I have to meet my friends, I do that once he sleeps. I belong to my son when I am at home. I am very hands on mom and my child is my first priority,” she said.

Any plans to bring her son to the profession of acting? And she quips “only time can tell” that.

“My son has got weird taste but I don’t think acting is anywhere to be seen in him. One has to wait a while. Let him decide as and when time comes,” said Mandira, who showcased her sari collection here for the first time as the second in the “The Spirit of Zoya Woman” series.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App